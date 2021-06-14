WHO welcomes G7 vaccine pledge but says more needed quickly

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization’s (WHO) director-general on Monday welcomed the Group of Seven’s weekend pledge of 870 million COVID-19 vaccine doses but said that many more were needed and quickly.
“This is a big help, but we need more, and we need them faster,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO news conference on Monday. Some 10,000 people are still dying each day from the disease and critically ill patients in Africa had a higher mortality rate, he said. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Michael Shields)
