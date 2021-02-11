With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Caterpillar went from a small tractor company with a single product to an international brand that stocks job sites worldwide with massive and distinctively mustard-colored equipment. As of 2021, Caterpillar was a high-flying stock as it hit a record of $197.54 on January 12, 2021. With commodity prices rising again, investors are betting that one of the world’s premiere names in industrial equipment will benefit from a new presidential administration, one that might push new infrastructure initiatives. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC » Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision » Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic About CNBC: From 'Wall Street' to 'Main Street' to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV series, CNBC has you covered. Experience special sneak peeks of your favorite shows, exclusive video and more. Connect with CNBC News Online Get the latest news: https://www.cnbc.com/ Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC Subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NLi9AN #CNBC Why Caterpillar’s Stock Is Soaring