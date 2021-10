Share

Why Gas Prices In The U.S. Vary

As of October 4, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States reached about $3.19. A closer look at the costs of a single gallon of fuel can be even more revealing. The refinery count in the United States has shrunk dramatically over the last several decades. That means the country relies on an ever-smaller number of ever-larger plants and is more vulnerable to supply constraints in the wake of outages.

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 16:00:36 GMT