Why Tesla Solar Hasn’t Worked Out The Way Elon Musk Promised

It’s been five years since Tesla acquired SolarCity for about $2.6 billion. The deal was immediately controversial with some shareholders suing Elon Musk. But fans looked forward to charging their Tesla electric vehicles on sunshine. CNBC interviewed industry experts and recent Tesla solar customers to see how the company is delivering on its promises today.

Sat, 02 Oct 2021 14:06:42 GMT