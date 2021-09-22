Share

Why The Flu Season Will Be A ‘Whopper’: Former FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb speaks with CNBC’s Meg Tirrell about the future of work as businesses reimagine the workday. Gottlieb discusses how employers can improve office safety, how flu season may become more complicated now that Covid is likely here to stay, the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, vaccinating children and his new book “Uncontrolled Spread: Why Covid-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.” 0:00 - Introduction 0:18 - Path forward 1:36 - Flu season 3:18 - Workplace safety 5:53 - Vaccinating children 7:32 - Vaccine mandates 10:18 - Future preparation

