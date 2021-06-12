Why The Toy Boom Has Been Good For Monopoly Maker Hasbro

While many industries were ravaged by the pandemic in 2020, the toy industry enjoyed a 16% increase — or $3.5 billion — in sales from 2019. With families spending more time at home, parents turned to toys to keep everyone entertained indoors. Hasbro, which owns some of the most popular toy brands, such as Monopoly, NERF, and Jenga, has been top of mind for consumers. Its success is also aided by its strength in the digital sector, thanks to its massively popular games, TV shows and movies based on their strongest toy brands.



Sat Jun 12 2021 | 18:32:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)