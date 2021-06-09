Why The U.S. Is So Vulnerable To Ransomware Attacks

U.S. recently faced a series of ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure like the Colonial Pipeline, the city of Tulsa, and JBS, the worlds largest meat producer. Ransomware, a program that hackers use to hold digital information hostage, has become the top choice of malware for criminals. In 2020, the total amount of ransom paid by the victims reached nearly $350 million worth of cryptocurrency, most of them in bitcoin. So what led to the rise of ransomware in the U.S. and what makes it so difficult to fight?



Wed Jun 09 2021 | 17:25:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)