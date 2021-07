Share

Why U.S. Boat Sales Are Booming

Every year, about a third of Americans spend at least some time on a boat. In the landscape of recreational power sports, which includes boats, some categories have seen their fair share of struggles in recent years. But boat industry revenues have been mostly growing. Boat sales have seen a boost during Covid, but some analysts think the growth is poised to continue.

Wed, 28 Jul 2021 16:00:19 GMT