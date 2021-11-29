Share

Why Warehouses Are Taking Over The U.S.

The U.S. is facing a warehouse shortage, with 1 billion square feet of new industrial space needed by 2025 to keep up with demand, according to commercial real estate services company JLL. More e-commerce activity and faster delivery is driving up demand and shifting local economies, like in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania. Now, open land is scarce, forcing real estate developers to find unconventional spots, like a scuba diving center, if they want to keep building.

