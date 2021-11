Share

Will banking sector drive Nigeria’s equities market?

With the local equities market recording another weekly negative close, analysts at Vetiva Securities say they expect the market to start the week mixed as investors continue to cherry pick attractive counters across board. Joshua Odebisi, Senior Banking Analyst at Vetiva Research, joins CNBC Africa for a focus on the banking sector which closed the week in the red.

Mon, 22 Nov 2021 14:56:48 GMT