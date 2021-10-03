Share

Will Women Return To The Workforce?

As offices begin to open back up, economists worry the pandemic reversed years of progress made in women's labor force participation. They warn that trend will continue downwards if changes are not made soon. Top economists like Gary Shilling, Esther Duflo, Mark Zandi, Mohamed El-Erian and Dan Ariely believe this issue can be temporary and offer solutions such as changes in social norms, investments in infrastructure and childcare. Watch the video to find out more.
Sun, 03 Oct 2021 14:00:07 GMT
