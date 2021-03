Work from home: Is the 9 to 5 dead?

Working from home is part of our new normal, in fact, most employees, at least in South Africa are still reporting for duty from their homes. It’s clear that every company that is trying to move with the times should invest in a system where workers can work from anywhere. Robin Fisher, VP for the Mediterranean, Middle East & Africa at Salesforce joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Mar 12 2021 | 10:53:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)