Share

Yayra Glover CEO on how to expand opportunities for pyrethrum farmers

Intra continental trade provides numerous advantages. Wider regional markets can open up more opportunities for African producers and consumers, beyond the sometimes-small markets within their own borders. Yayrator Glover, Chief Executive Officer of Yayra Glover Ghana Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 10:20:34 GMT