Zaniheza Founder on how Africa’s youth can spearhead recovery in travel & tourism

The travel industry is arguably the most hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, forecasts from World Travel and Tourism Council indicate that more than 100 million jobs could return to the global travel and tourism sector in 2021. Charles Kishi, Founder, Zaniheza joins CNBC for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 10:34:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)