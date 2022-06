Share

A Time to Kili: The Ultimate Teambuilding Challenge

Mysterious. Challenging. Magnetic. Mount Kilimanjaro tempts over 35 000 adventurers to conquer her peak every year. Only 41 per cent of them make it to the top - Uhuru Peak. Join us for the documentary film: A Time to Kili: The Ultimate Teambuilding Challenge. We follow 15 members of the ABN Group as they take on the challenge to summit Africa's highest mountain.

Wed, 08 Jun 2022 15:26:12 GMT