Absa Is A Top Employer Africa

It’s the first time the group has received the honour.

ON OUR FIRST ATTEMPT, ABSA ACHIEVED TOP Employer certification in five markets, positioning the business as a Top Employer in Africa. The Absa Group is now: • Top Employer South Africa 2022

• Top Employer Zambia 2022 • Top Employer Kenya 2022 • Top Employer Ghana 2022

• Top Employer Botswana 2022 Absa has been recognised not only for matching rigorous global benchmarks, but also for exceeding these in several categories including digital HR, learning, career development, and ethics and integrity. “We’re so proud of the contribution of our business leaders and our People and Culture Function,” says Thokozile Lewanika Mpupuni, Absa Group Head of Leadership, Learning and Talent. “Absa is determined to bring possibilities to life, and this award underscores our commitment to, and progress in building an organisation that recognises that people are our strength.” Culture is an essential element to win the hearts and minds of employees. It brings a collective energy and cohesion that is required for organisational success. “Our culture has the power to differentiate Absa in an increasingly dynamic environment where we compete for the best talent. That talent is essential to drive innovation and agility,” says Mpupuni.

Absa’s culture transformation journey began in 2018 with its historic separation from Barclays PLC. This resulted in a repositioning in the market, a new brand, refreshed values and a purpose that emphasises possibility. “Because of leadership’s strong impact on culture, we invested in a senior leadership culture program that started in 2020.The ability of our leaders to embody and present the Absa we aspire to has far-reaching effects throughout our entire organisation,” says Mpupuni. This program is based on similar successful global interventions at organisations such as Google, Nike and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and it includes training leaders in conversational technology. Other culture initiatives include team values workshops, team culture and identity workshops. Absa emphasises listening and language capabilities that empower colleagues to actively participate in the creation and development of the organisational culture. Absa’s Colleague Experience Survey, initiated during 2020, is an important opportunity for employees to raise their voices and be heard, and the business receives actionable insights to continuously enhance the everyday lived experience of individuals. “We’re ensuring that we continuously listen and get feedback from our people. By listening to each other, we help make sense of our world, foster trust in our relationships and, in turn serve our people with a genuine intention to bring about real change that makes a difference,” says Mpupuni. Even though the new Absa has not yet reached its desired cultural maturity, the foundation has been laid to inspire purpose, create a shared value approach to business, and foster a future-fit, learning organisation. “We’re all co-owners of culture and when we show up with a sense of personal responsibility for shared outcomes, that’s when we start to see change. The Top Employer Africa certification signals this shift,” concludes Mpupuni.