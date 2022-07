Share

AfDB Annual Meetings 2022: Highlights Special

The 57th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank puts the spotlight on how Africa can achieve climate resilience and a just energy transition. Don’t miss our special coverage of the key highlights of the meetings in Accra, where the bank group marks 50 years of the African Development Fund and outlines their agenda to help Africa avert the looming food crisis.

Fri, 08 Jul 2022 11:54:03 GMT