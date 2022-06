Share

AfDB’s 57th Annual Meetings: AfDB’s Economic Outlook & Progress of the Africa Investment Forum

This episode of Focus on AfDB's 57th Annual Meetings looks at the annual economic outlook of the African Development Bank, the progress made by the Africa Investment Forum, as well as how investments are being curated. We hear from Kevin Urama, Acting Chief Economist for the AfDB and Chinelo Anuho-Amazu, Senior Director of the African Investment Forum.

Wed, 01 Jun 2022 19:31:04 GMT