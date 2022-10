Share

Africa Energy Week 2022: Here’s what to expect

Africa Energy Week 2022 takes place in Cape Town from the 18th to the 21st of October. In this episode CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer finds out what the event has to offer. He speaks to Hendrik Malan of Frost & Sullivan and Per Magnus Nysveen of Rystad Energy.

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 10:20:28 GMT