Africa Health Check EP4: How Africa can build a resilient education system post-COVID-19

In this episode of Africa Health Check, we take an in-depth look at how the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected education in Africa. As the virus ravaged the continent, learning institutions across most of the African continent were forced to shut down as they implemented control measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus. This threw into disarray learning programs across the continent.

Sat, 08 Jan 2022 02:03:51 GMT