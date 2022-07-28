Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP12: Achieving self-sufficiency in Africa’s vaccination drive

Africa’s largest-ever immunization drive is well underway, with COVID-19 vaccines being administered in almost all African countries. Currently, close to 20 per cent of the African continent is fully vaccinated, according to the Africa CDC. This week on Africa Health Check, we look into the African continent’s vaccination status, and discuss the measures to be taken in our quest to be self-sufficient.
Thu, 28 Jul 2022 07:36:47 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.