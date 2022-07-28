Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP12: Achieving self-sufficiency in Africa’s vaccination drive

Africa’s largest-ever immunization drive is well underway, with COVID-19 vaccines being administered in almost all African countries. Currently, close to 20 per cent of the African continent is fully vaccinated, according to the Africa CDC. This week on Africa Health Check, we look into the African continent’s vaccination status, and discuss the measures to be taken in our quest to be self-sufficient.

