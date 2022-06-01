Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP4: Traditional medicine & its advancement in complimenting modern medicine

In this episode of Africa Health Check, we delve into the world of traditional medicine and discuss its advancement towards complimenting modern medicine. African traditional medicine is a form of holistic health care system that is organized into three levels of specialty, which include divination, spiritualism, and herbalism, though these may overlap in some situations.

Wed, 01 Jun 2022