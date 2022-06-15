Share

Africa Health Check S2 EP5: Improving awareness and access to mental health intervention in Africa

As Africa's population is expected to double over the next three decades, the pressures on young people in particular, who across the region are already struggling to earn a livelihood in highly competitive labour markets, are likely to ratchet up. Many will experience psychological problems as they fail to realise their ambitions, and some will turn to substance misuse as a means of alleviating their frustration. Increased attention to mental health by governments, researchers, and journals is therefore essential.

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 12:17:32 GMT