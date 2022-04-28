Africa seeing uptick in COVID cases driven by South Africa, WHO says

JOHANNESBURG/NAIROBI/DAKAR, April 28 (Reuters) – Africa is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 infections, largely driven by a doubling in cases reported in South Africa, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, urging people across the continent to continue to get vaccinated.

Africa had been experiencing a lull in COVID cases, with the WHO earlier this month pointing to the longest-running decline in weekly infections on the continent since the start of the pandemic. Read full story

But last week cases started to pick up in South Africa — the country that has recorded the most infections and deaths in Africa to date — and health authorities there are monitoring for signs of a fifth infection wave.

“This week new COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent increased for the first time after a decline of more than two months for cases and one month for deaths,” Benido Impouma, director for communicable and non-communicable diseases at the WHO’s Africa office, told an online news conference.