Africa sees record venture capital investment, bucking global decline

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) – African startups attracted a record $3.5 billion in venture capital investment in the first half of this year, bucking a global decline in dealmaking linked to worldwide economic turmoil, data released by an industry group showed on Tuesday.

The funding, raised by 300 different companies, represents growth of 133% compared to the same period last year, according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), which promotes private investment on the continent.

“This impressive growth in startup funding, which goes against the grain of global trends this year, demonstrates the depth of opportunity as well as the potential the continent has to offer,” the AVCA said.

The financials sector continued to dominate the African startup space in the first half of 2022, accounting for 44% of total deal value.