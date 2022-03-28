Share

Africa’s Business Heroes EP1: Celebrating Entrepreneurial Ingenuity

Africa’s Business Heroes Season 3 is a dynamic and engaging show that spotlights entrepreneurs positively impacting their communities and building more inclusive economies. As the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic initiative, this three-part series documents the journey of ten outstanding African business minds as they compete for a share of the 1.5 million Prize. In it, they are challenged and mentored before pitching their businesses to an esteemed panel of judges in the hope of winning their support and claiming first place! We meet the contestant in the first episode.

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 15:14:49 GMT