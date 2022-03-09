Africa’s MTN resumes dividend after bumper annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) – Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, MTN Group MTNJ.J, resumed annual dividends on Wednesday, declaring a higher payout than previous guidance as a divestment plan made progress and the firm reported higher profit.

Last year March MTN suspended dividends to focus on reducing debt and because of uncertainty around cash upstreaming from Nigeria, the timing of proceeds from its asset realisation programme and the impact of COVID-19. Read full story

It said at the time it would announce a revised medium-term dividend policy in March 2022 and anticipated paying a total ordinary dividend of at least 260 cents per share for fiscal 2021.

“The board has looked at the cash balances, solvency and liquidity as well as the investment profile that we have in the year ahead and has declared a dividend of 300 cents per share, so 40 cents higher than our minimum,” said Group Chief Executive Ralph Mupita.