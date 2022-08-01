ANC reaffirms commitment to nationalising central bank – president

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) – South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party reaffirmed its position that the central bank should be nationalised during a policy conference over the past three days, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Unlike most central banks in the world, South Africa’s is privately owned. The ANC resolved in 2017 to move it into full state ownership, but has yet to implement the decision.

“The conference noted again the historical anomaly of the private ownership of the South African Reserve Bank,” Ramaphosa said in his concluding remarks.

“And reaffirmed again the resolution that the bank should be fully owned by the people of South Africa.”