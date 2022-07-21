Anglo American sees higher annual diamond output amid robust demand

July 21 (Reuters) – Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday forecast a higher annual output of rough diamonds, driven by demand for diamonds from non-conflict zones amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, although the miner posted a 9% fall in its quarterly group production.

With Russian gold and diamonds off-limits due to sanctions against companies, including Alrosa ALRS.MM – the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds that competes with Anglo American’s unit De Beers, demand for rough diamonds has risen this year.

Russia is the world’s biggest producer of natural diamonds, according to the World Diamond Council. Read full story.

“Combination of sanctions against Russia, decisions from a number of U.S.-based jewellery businesses to apply their own restrictions on purchases of Russian diamonds… has the potential to underpin continued robust demand for De Beers’ rough diamonds,” the miner said.