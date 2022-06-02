Arbitration hearing set for January in Vedanta-Zambia dispute

Signage for Vedanta Resources Ltd. is displayed at the company’s office building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 6, 2020. The worlds most expansive lockdown to contain the coronavirus could slow the pace of distressed dealmaking in India, according to Vedanta Head of Mergers and Acquisitions Aarti Raghavan. Photographer: Kanishka Sonthalia/Bloomberg via Getty Images LUSAKA, June 1 (Reuters) – Zambia’s decision three years ago to take control of a copper mine in the country’s north will be subject to an arbitration hearing in January in London, the country’s mines minister said on Wednesday, amid a lengthy dispute over the mine’s ownership.

Zambia in May 2019 handed control of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to a state-appointed provisional liquidator, triggering a legal battle with its previous owner, India-listed Vedanta VDAN.NS, with arguments heard in Zambia and South Africa and the dispute going to international arbitration. Zambia’s government accused Vedanta at the time of failing to honour licence conditions, including promised investment – which Vedanta has denied. Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said the referral to arbitration came after legal rulings.

“Following the Court of Appeal’s decision to stay proceedings and refer the matter back to arbitration – a decision supported by the Supreme Court – a hearing is now set for 9th January 2023,” Kabuswe said in a statement. Read more: Zambian President thanks China for help in debt restructuring “In the interim, efforts are continuing to find a solution that unlocks KCM’s potential and delivers maximum benefit to the people of Zambia.” Kabuswe again denied speculation that the government plans to give KCM back to Vedanta, saying Vedanta had “sacrificed” its licence to operate in the country. The company has offered to invest up to $1.5 billion in KCM if it resumes control of the mine. Read full story