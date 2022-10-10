Base metals fall as U.S. jobs data asserts rate-hike concerns

Oct 10 (Reuters) – Prices of most base metals in London fell on Monday, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would stick to its rate-hike narrative to tackle inflation.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and the unemployment rate dropped, giving the Fed more ammunition to continue with its aggressive monetary policy tightening path. Read full story

Rising interest rates in the United States are likely to strengthen the dollar and could hurt global economic growth and metals demand. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

“NFP (nonfarm payrolls) were still ahead of expectations so the market sold off … We should get more relief rally after this NFP sell off is over,” said a metals trader, adding that the Chinese market is likely to be supported ahead of the country’s party congress later this month. Read full story