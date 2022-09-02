Biden and Ramaphosa to hold talks at White House on Sept. 16

Sept 1 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa will hold talks at the White House on Sept. 16 to discuss trade, investment, climate and energy, the White House said on Thursday.

“The two Presidents will reaffirm the importance of our enduring partnership, and discuss our work together to address regional and global challenges,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)