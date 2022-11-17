Share

Binance CEO responds to claim his crypto exchange is a ‘walking time bomb’

The chief executive of the largest online exchange for cryptocurrency, Binance, took aim at economist Nouriel Roubini after he called Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao and his exchange a ‘walking time bomb.’ Appearing at the the Milken Institute’s Middle East and Africa Summit, Roubini described Changpeng Zhao as one of the “seven Cs of crypto” – an unflattering list which also included “concealed, corrupt, crooks, criminals, con men, carnival barkers.” Roubini described crypto and some of its major players as an “ecosystem that is totally corrupt.” Zhao’s response to the criticism was simple: “We don’t care,” he told CNBC’s Dan Murphy. “Negative energy doesn’t make it far in life and those people will generally stay poor,” he said. #Shorts
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 14:42:03 GMT
