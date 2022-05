Share

Bond yields inch up amid low trading

Yields in the FGN Bond market inched up slightly by an average of 5 basis points, despite few trades executed across the board. Bids for the MAR 2025, 2032, and January 2042 bonds saw an allotment at marginal rates. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week update on activities in the market.

Wed, 18 May 2022 14:04:57 GMT