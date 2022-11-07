Botswana wins bid to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog

GABORONE, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Botswana has won its bid to host the permanent secretariat of the Kimberley Process (KP), the grouping that certifies that diamonds are not used to fund rebel groups, but its members remain divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The KP, a coalition of governments, the diamond industry and civil society representatives, said in a statement on Monday it had unanimously elected Botswana to host the secretariat, which is expected to become operational by 2024.

The body defines conflict diamonds as gems used to fund rebel movements seeking to undermine legitimate governments.

Five KP members initially expressed interest to host it before the list was whittled down to three, with Botswana, China and Austria in contention.