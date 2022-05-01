Share

Can Amazon Compete With SpaceX In The Satellite Internet Business?

Project Kuiper is Amazon’s plan to deliver internet from space using 3,236 small satellites in low Earth orbit. It’s seen as a direct competitor to Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet venture. Starlink already has about 2,000 satellites in orbit, serving about 250,000 total subscribers, but the FCC has approved SpaceX to launch a total of 12,000 satellites. Amazon has yet to launch any, but did sign a multibillion-dollar contract with three rocket companies to send its satellites to space. Watch the video to learn how Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite internet service will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink, and why the e-commerce giant is in a good position to deliver connectivity throughout the globe in the not too distant future.

Sun, 01 May 2022 14:00:46 GMT