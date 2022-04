Share

Captains of Industry: South Africa needs “brutal leaders” – Sello Moloko

From the streets of Soweto to captain of South Africa's third largest bank, Sello Moloko is no man to back down from any challenge. We bring you this exclusive interview with the Forbes Africa April cover story - the problem-solver, about his journey; his vision for Absa Group and the legacy he wants to leave behind. He speaks to CNBC Africa Editor, Godfrey Mutizwa.

Wed, 06 Apr 2022 13:34:06 GMT