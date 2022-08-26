Share

CNBC On Assignment: Museum of the Future

CNBC's Dan Murphy goes inside Dubai's latest landmark, speaking to the architect behind this extraordinary building and meets the team behind the immersive futuristic experience.
Fri, 26 Aug 2022 07:45:10 GMT
