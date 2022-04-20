De Beers to explore for diamonds in Angola

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 (Reuters) – Diamond miner De Beers has signed two mineral investment contracts with the Angolan government for licence areas in the northeast of the country, the Anglo American subsidiary said on Wednesday.

The contracts are for 35 years and give De Beers the rights to explore and mine, through two new joint ventures with Angola’s state diamond company Endiama.

De Beers will hold a “substantial” majority of the new joint ventures, the company said, without specifying a percentage. Endiama will be able to increase its equity share over time.

De Beers expects to start exploration activities in the licences this year, pending regulatory approvals.