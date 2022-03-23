Share

Elon Musk dancing as he opens new Tesla factory in Germany #Shorts

Elon Musk officially opened Tesla's first manufacturing facility in Europe on Tuesday as the company looks to take pressure off its other factories in the U.S. and China. Musk was seen dancing as he presided over the delivery of Tesla's first German-made cars to 30 clients and their families at the carmaker's 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) plant. Tesla sees the Berlin factory producing up to 500,000 vehicles annually. While Tesla dominates the conversation around electric vehicles in the U.S., Germany-based Volkswagen Group is the EV market leader in Europe. With Tesla opening a new factory in Germany, can the company broaden its appeal and become the global EV leader? Watch CNBC's deep dive to learn more: https://youtu.be/fHHphp3C1Qs

