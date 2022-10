Share

Entrepreneurial Edge: CG-Tech CEO shares lessons from his entrepreneurial endeavors

Success...failure...and everything in-between. What does it take to launch exceptional businesses? Join CNBC Africa as we take you on a journey with some of Africa and Dubai's top entrepreneurs. Discover the mind-set behind these men and women as they share the challenges they were dealt while reaching for the top.

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 13:17:44 GMT