Share

Entrepreneurial Edge: FutureTech Media CEO on the journey from corporate to entrepreneurship

With the rapid rate at which technology develops combined by the increasing internet speed, the world indeed got smaller. Technology makes it possible to connect people across the globe, opening up for endless opportunities. Boye Balogun, Founder and CEO of FutureTech Media joins CNBC Africa's Tania Habimana for his entrepreneurial journey.

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 09:41:29 GMT