Eskom says maintenance work could worsen power cuts for a year

Nov 15 (Reuters) – South Africa’s struggling state power utility Eskom warned on Tuesday that planned maintenance could cause power outages lasting up to a year.

The utility relies on a fleet of ageing, unreliable coal-fired power stations that are often in need of repairs, causing crippling power cuts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

South Africa has already experienced its worst power cuts in years over the past six months, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa pledging new moves to tackle the crisis.

Eskom, which has implemented intermittent power cuts for more than a decade, will start on several maintenance projects in the next few weeks that will take additional units offline, removing more than 2,300 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity from the system, it said.