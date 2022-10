Share

Expert analysis of finmin Godongwana’s 2022 mid-term budget speech

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the government may absorb as much as two thirds of Eskom's R400 billion debt as part of a plan to strengthen the parastatal after years of underperformance. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa spoke to Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets at Intellidex, Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec and Professor David Warneke from SAICA for more.

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 15:57:25 GMT