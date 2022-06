Share

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo wins Business Leader of the Year at 2022 AABLAwards

At the prestigious AABLAs held during the first weekend in June, the All Africa Business Leader of the Year was awarded to Mxolisi Mgojo: CEO of Exxaro. He spoke to CNBC Africa's Tania Habimana.

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 12:49:46 GMT