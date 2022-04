Share

Financing Kenya’s 2022/23 budget

On Thursday, Kenya's Finance ministry unveiled the government's budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year aimed at reviving the economy. Experts say, The Ksh3.3 trillion budget illustrates the dilemma facing the government; To increase Kenyans' purchasing power or replenish the government's coffers by raising taxes. Reginald Kadzutu, CEO, Amana Capital joins CNBC Africa a deeper conversation on this, with a focus on financing.

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 10:21:27 GMT