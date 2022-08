Share

Focus On African Cryptocurrency Market

Yellow Card is a cryptocurrency exchange launched in Nigeria in 2018 and since then the company which is both U.S based and Africa-based has spread its footprint in 16 countries in Africa. The company completed a $15-million Series-A funding round in 2021 and CNBC Africa spoke to Munachi Ogueke, Chief Business Officer about their plans for the African market and more.

