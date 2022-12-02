Share

Focus On Gauteng MTBPS: OR Tambo Special Economic Zone gets R20bn boost

The Gauteng MEC for finance, Jacob Mamabolo tabled the provincial Mid-Term Budget Policy statement for 2022/2023. The MEC increased the annual budget by 1.5 per cent to R155.3 billion. R20 billion of this was allocated to the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone. CNBC Africa caught up with Maidei Matika, Chief Investment Facilitator at the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone to find out what this R20 billion could mean for the OR Tambo SEZ.
