Focus on Gauteng post-budget and revenue enhancement strategy

In this edition of focus on we put the spot light on the Gauteng Revenue Enhancement Strategy, following on the Gauteng Provincial budget. CNBC Africa spoke to MEC of finance and e-Government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on her post budget reflection and launching of the Gauteng Revenue Strategy, also joined by Professor Karin Barac, Deputy Dean for the faculty of economic & Management Sciences as she shares her insight.
Fri, 08 Apr 2022 12:54:34 GMT
