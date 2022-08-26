Share

Focus On OR Tambo SEZ: Transnet’s Mushayanyama on the importance of intermodal infrastructure

This Focus On special puts the spotlight on the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone (SEZ) drive hosted by the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone. Experts shared information on the competitiveness of the OR Tambo SEZ as a circular economy destination. Lovemore Mushayanyama, Regional Manager for KZN & Hinterland at Transnet spoke to CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer on intermodal connectivity as a potential key driver.

